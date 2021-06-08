89 2.3 Manual CEL Codes 54, 67, 89

These codes were taken KOEO and I would like to know a little bit more about them and how I should go about fixing them. I have tried looking into them myself and have seen that codes 67 and 89 don't exactly apply to a Foxbody Manual and are more meant for cars like an automatic Bronco, so i'm not sure how these pulled up.

Code 54 makes sense and from what i've seen the symptoms apply of having bad start ups in the cold and that sort of thing. However I am still unsure as to how I can fix this problem myself.

Any help would be appreciated
 

