89 2.3L radiator fan possibly not working

Tavis

Tavis

Sep 25, 2012
89 LX 2.3L radiator fan possibly not working.

Was in a drive through for about 20min yesterday, after driving to the place for about 5 to 6 min. Temp slowly went up which is normal for my 89 and 93 LX 2.3L. What's not normal is that the fan didn't cut on about half was through the last "normal" temp mark. I didn't hear or notice it kick on.
The radiator is only a few years old. The fan relay module under the steering wheel is even newer, although the last time I recall it coming on I smelled melting plastic which I assumed was from the fan relay, but it was still working at the time. I have a new one I can try, but would like to figure out why it is melting the relay. Is there something else that may have went bad? And is there is a way to test things without having to drive it and let it idle?
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

Mar 2, 2015
Usually when a relay melts its because of high resistance. Either a bad fitting connector at the relay pins or high amperage due to a bad fan motor.
 
