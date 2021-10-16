89 302 swap sputtering during regular acceleration

I have a manual 89 mustang motor is from an 88 mustang

Stock maf sensor

19lbs injectors

70mm throttle body

Trickflow streetburner upper and lower intake manifolds

Aluminum Comp heads

B303 cam

Stock internals

top end is hardened pushrods with 1.6 roller rockers.

Ford racing roller lifters



im running the stock ecu and it idles fine ive replaced the spark plugs with copper autolites the wires with ford racing 9mm wires msd rotor and cap tried adjusting the timing whenever i give it normal throttle it spits and sputters until about 3000 rpms could it be it just needs a tune or is there something else i should check?