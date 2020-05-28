Fox 89 5.0 firing on left bank only. Need ideas

F

Fireriders

New Member
Mar 27, 2020
13
0
1
Long Island, NY
Hey all. Have one last issue with the motor I'm working on. All the other issues I had were resolved with a new (rebuilt) computer except this one. Engine starts but runs only on the left bank cylinders. 5,6,7 and 8 are firing and running. 1,2,3 and 4 I get nothing. Exhaust ports are ice cold. Checked spark and it's very weak on all four of the cylinders in the right bank. Any ideas out there as to what would be causing this issue? I'm about out of ideas. Thanks for any help and ideas.
 

