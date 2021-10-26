89 5.0 GT- Can tourqe boxes be worn out through regular use?

This is my first post, so I apologize for any formatting issues. I've recently purchased my first foxbody, and it's needed some work. I just had some subframe connectors wielded; Is this good enough for it to last me a while so I could get some money together? The previous owner had new upper and lower control arms installed, so im not sure if it would help. Ive been shelling out a few bucks on maintenance so I dont want to spend it unless I have to. I don't plan on pushing the car to it's limit, just weekend driving with the occasional highway pull every once in a while. Any information is very much appreciated!



Note: I have not inspected the tourqe boxes, as the fox is at a local mechanic getting some new lifters.



Thanks guys!