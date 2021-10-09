Engine 89 5.0 pushrods rubbing on guide plates

P

plout99

Member
Sep 4, 2021
7
5
13
42
Ohio
I am looking for some suggestions for why the pushrods would be rubbing. The engine is supposed to be a stroked 5.0 it has aluminum heads with stud mounted 1.6 rockers on it with guide plates, hydraulic lifters with the e303 Ford cam. This is according to the guy that my wife’s uncle bought the car from several years ago. There is wear on about half of the rods on both banks of the engine and on exhaust and intake sides. I have done valve train work before but it’s always been on pedestal rockers and with oem parts. I would think the builder would have used hardened rods but maybe not? I used my caliper on the rod in the picture and it’s 6.195 and some others are 6.200. I have bought a pushrod length checker just need to watch a few videos since I have never used one before. The only numbers on the rod are pr1473.
32C77325-E95C-4475-B68D-F50CE61ACBF9.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
39
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
I
Need a little help with pushrod length please
Replies
3
Views
619
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
ian8950
I
79Ghia83GLX
Engine Valve train oiling issue?
Replies
2
Views
226
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
79Ghia83GLX
79Ghia83GLX
E
For Sale 1989 LX Notch 410ci 85mm turbo 8 pt cage 9" rear end
Replies
0
Views
450
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
EightyNineFive
E
T
Engine Need help with 5.0 ho speed density build
Replies
9
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Willybill32
Willybill32
Top Bottom