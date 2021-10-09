I am looking for some suggestions for why the pushrods would be rubbing. The engine is supposed to be a stroked 5.0 it has aluminum heads with stud mounted 1.6 rockers on it with guide plates, hydraulic lifters with the e303 Ford cam. This is according to the guy that my wife’s uncle bought the car from several years ago. There is wear on about half of the rods on both banks of the engine and on exhaust and intake sides. I have done valve train work before but it’s always been on pedestal rockers and with oem parts. I would think the builder would have used hardened rods but maybe not? I used my caliper on the rod in the picture and it’s 6.195 and some others are 6.200. I have bought a pushrod length checker just need to watch a few videos since I have never used one before. The only numbers on the rod are pr1473.