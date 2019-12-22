helloi pulled the motor from a good running 89 GT Fox body, ran strong and fast.i have swapped this motor in to an FB rx-7.did a tune up and a compression test was done on all cylinders before pulling motor 3 years a go just to make sure i had a good running motor to swap.this is a no fuel problem, car runs on starting fluid, and tries to start with the throttle open, even rotating the dissy while cranking makes no difference,like i said before, a few shots of starting fluid and she come to life, after pulling the plugs , only cylinder 3 looks like it is firing, and by the way it acts like when trying to start it is like only one cylinder is firing,the other plugs are dry.i verified the firing order multiple times, even verifying top dead center on all cylinders and checking the rotor position.yes i hacked theout of the wiring harness, removed all EGR components and wiring, all grounding wires are good.i have a slew of codes, EGR ect. 11, 22, 32, 51 67, 84, 85i would like to clear the codes but the two processes available do not work, disconnect the battery for 30 min, touch the battery leads together, and when running a code test pull the jumper out. still have codes40 psi from the pump, the pump cycles when the ignition is first turned on and maintains 40 psi during the crankingnode light test good on all 8 injector plugs, could there be enough of a signal for the node light to flash but not fire the injector?one thing im not sure about, the node light on all cylinders does a quick succession of pulses when when first start cranking, then goes into a standard pules cycle as i continue to crank, is that normal?next i will be pulling the injectors and sending them out for service.i have followed the no start troubleshooting guide that gets posted up on every no start thread, andwhat are the odds that the injectors would go bad while sitting.. , i would say no.....or while the motor sat for 3 years i had spiders nest in the fuel line and plug up all the injectors...i do have a spare dissy and an ECU, put holding off on just swapping parts.any thoughts?thanks