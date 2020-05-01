89 5.0, Trick flow stage 1 h/c/i, Megasquirt pnp novice needs help

After searching thro this forum a bit, I figured I’ll just lay out my scenario. Anyone feel free to direct me to an existing thread or resource that I overlooked. I’m really new to diy tuning.

I have a stock bottom end 5.0 with trick flow stage 1 HCI, 24# injectors, 70mm Tb.

I unhooked the mass air. I have an on3 turbo, but I want to get the car running with the new ecu before I start installing the turbo and new 60# injectors.

Install of the new ecu and wideband were pretty easy. The engine starts and idles really low (about 400 rpm) for about 3 seconds, then dies. Afr gauge reads ~11.0 when it’s running.

I want to check the timing per the instructions, but first I need to get it to idle.

I’ll record a data log in the morning.

Thanks for any responses.