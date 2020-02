89-93 PMAS Mass air meter/ MAF for 24Lb injectors. Only used it for about 200 miles before converting to Megasquirt and I don't need it any longer. Complete with pigtail connector. In Pearland, TX just south of Houston. Give me a call 281-755-7839 or [email protected] Asking $150Also have a 3/8 Ford Racing phenolic spacer kit with gaskets and bolts in new condition in packaging...Asking $50Thanks,Jason