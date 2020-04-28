mustangmccance
Hello all. I just recently joined this forum. I have had my little 89 convertible for a few years now. Since I just joined I will do a very rapid build thread. meaning I have tons of pictures, and I have done a lot to it over the years, but I will catch this thread up pretty fast. I think it is fun to post up a build thread so that people can see where you have come from and get to know you a bit better. so here goes. My Dad bought it for 1400.00 and was going to build it, but he really never got interested in it. he started doing some work to it, but the main problem with it was the convertible top frame was broken, so it leaked inside and the whole interior smelled horrible. surprisingly though, there was no rust. but since he could not find the parts to fix the top it sat. My dad was retired and moved into a small apartment near me. after my mom passed away. so he did not have a garage. once I built my 40 x 60 bionic doghouse we used it as our shop, so the convertible sat in the shop for a few years. once I convinced him to get his 94 gt running again (the one between the convertible and my 65) and bought the parts for him to do it, he completely lost interest in the vert. This is the only picture I had of it when he owned it. this was after he had done some work on the hood, straightening it out.
I thought it was a cool little car though, so I spent some time and found the parts to fix the convertible frame and gave them to him for his birthday. so he bought the white convertible top for it ( it was originally black but he did not like the black top.) and it came with a video, he also bought an air stapler so I watched the video a bunch of times and tore the top off and swapped it. Not a fun job at all, lol. it turned out ok for my first time. a long way from perfect, but ok. and at least it was reasonably weathertight. Dad also always thought a mustang should have a running horse in the grill so he bought the cobra grill conversion, and I put it on.
after I had done all that work to it he decided he really didn't want it, so he gave it to me.
The paint was pretty chipped along the rockers, the interior was filthy and smelled like someones dirty gym socks left in a plastic trash inside a locked car in summer heat for a week. NASTY. the mufflers were rusted out, the engine was a greasy mess, but it ran fine, and drove pretty nice. so I put a magnaflow cat back exhaust on it, threw some seat covers on it because the drivers seat had some tears. (the rest of the interior, was dirty and ugly but in good shape), a couple bottles of fabreeze later and I licensed it.
