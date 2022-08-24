Little info on the car, I have a 89 Foxbody 5.0 AT car originally a 5.0 car but motor has been swapped with another 5.0, unknown when. Car sat for 10 years under a family members barn. Rats chewed several spots in wiring harness so I replaced that with a good 'ol ebay special (probably not the best idea) Car has no ac, PS pump relocated, and it has been giving me trouble ever since I got it. Self test port under hood does not communicate with multiple scanners, and koeo self test where CEL blinks does not occur either. Car runs really rough at idle, idles at about 1800 rpm, sputters, smokes like crazy, only starts with starting fluid once cold but will fire right up once warmed up. Coolant temp sensor has been replaced, along with distributor, plugs and wires, map sensor, vacuum tree, ignition coil, starter solenoid, and other things I'm sure I'm forgetting.



To start, id like to get the self test situation figured out first as it may guide me to figure put why its running rough. Any help would be appreciated, Thanks in advance