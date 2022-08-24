Electrical 89 fox 5.0 crank no start when cold

D

DruryFoxbody

New Member
Aug 23, 2022
1
0
0
21
florida
Little info on the car, I have a 89 Foxbody 5.0 AT car originally a 5.0 car but motor has been swapped with another 5.0, unknown when. Car sat for 10 years under a family members barn. Rats chewed several spots in wiring harness so I replaced that with a good 'ol ebay special (probably not the best idea) Car has no ac, PS pump relocated, and it has been giving me trouble ever since I got it. Self test port under hood does not communicate with multiple scanners, and koeo self test where CEL blinks does not occur either. Car runs really rough at idle, idles at about 1800 rpm, sputters, smokes like crazy, only starts with starting fluid once cold but will fire right up once warmed up. Coolant temp sensor has been replaced, along with distributor, plugs and wires, map sensor, vacuum tree, ignition coil, starter solenoid, and other things I'm sure I'm forgetting.

To start, id like to get the self test situation figured out first as it may guide me to figure put why its running rough. Any help would be appreciated, Thanks in advance
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Engine 1989 Mustang GT 5.0 HO Starting issues
Replies
7
Views
260
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
8
Engine Trouble starting
Replies
15
Views
465
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
red5.0fox
Motor swap/upgrades rough idle, crank, no start when hot
Replies
10
Views
615
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Vulpes5.0
Electrical Car starts, then dies, then kicks back on again.
Replies
10
Views
431
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vulpes5.0
Vulpes5.0
A
Electrical '89 GT Fast Drain of Battery - Battery Won't Charge When Connected
Replies
11
Views
498
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom