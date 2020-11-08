89 Fox Problems

I have a 89 Coupe I just did a V8 swap on but I'm having some problem getting the fuel pump to prime. I also noticed Im not getting any power to my fuel injectors. So the fuel pump is good, I tested it before installing it. The ECU has had the capacitors replaced, I know the ECU works, I tested it on my other Fox and the fuel pump primed and the car started. The ignition is new and turns the car over but no start. I've tested the four fusible links by the starter solenoid, they're all getting 12volts. The ECC relay by the ECU is clicking. The red wire and the red wire with the black stripe that goes to the inertia switch in the trunk is not getting any power. The orange wire with the blue strip under the driver seat is getting power. The pink wire and red wire under the driver seat isn't. I was starting to think that the harness that runs under the carpet to the trunk, maybe a wire had corroded. But I noticed when I took a small jumper wire and jumped it from the orange wire to the pink wire on the fuel relay connector the fuel pump primed. I was told the car will start like this this but I don't want to run it that way..."rigged". I want it to run the correct way. With the fuel pump running 2-3 seconds etc etc. I picked up another fuel today and I'm going to give it that a shot tomorrow. But just in case it's not the fuel relay, what could it be and why isn't my fuel injector harness getting a pulse? I need help and I don't know what else to do or where else to look.