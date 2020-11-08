89 Fox Problems

R

Rob88

New Member
Nov 8, 2020
1
0
1
29
Richmond V.A
I have a 89 Coupe I just did a V8 swap on but I'm having some problem getting the fuel pump to prime. I also noticed Im not getting any power to my fuel injectors. So the fuel pump is good, I tested it before installing it. The ECU has had the capacitors replaced, I know the ECU works, I tested it on my other Fox and the fuel pump primed and the car started. The ignition is new and turns the car over but no start. I've tested the four fusible links by the starter solenoid, they're all getting 12volts. The ECC relay by the ECU is clicking. The red wire and the red wire with the black stripe that goes to the inertia switch in the trunk is not getting any power. The orange wire with the blue strip under the driver seat is getting power. The pink wire and red wire under the driver seat isn't. I was starting to think that the harness that runs under the carpet to the trunk, maybe a wire had corroded. But I noticed when I took a small jumper wire and jumped it from the orange wire to the pink wire on the fuel relay connector the fuel pump primed. I was told the car will start like this this but I don't want to run it that way..."rigged". I want it to run the correct way. With the fuel pump running 2-3 seconds etc etc. I picked up another fuel today and I'm going to give it that a shot tomorrow. But just in case it's not the fuel relay, what could it be and why isn't my fuel injector harness getting a pulse? I need help and I don't know what else to do or where else to look.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Blown88GT

Blown88GT

Founding Member
Nov 13, 1999
2,138
500
164
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 cyl & 8 cyl engine harnesses are not identical.
Anyway, diagnose voltages with this wiring diagram. Don't just throw parts at it.
With ignition off, see if you have continuity from ECU pins 37 & 57 to fuel pump relay red wire.
I can't remember if 57/37 are hot all the time with ignition on. It is power to the injectors & the fuel pump relay control side.
I know that pin 1 (KAPWR) Keep Alive power is hot all the time, ignition on or off.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Fuel 93 cobra fuel pump died/ priming issue
Replies
15
Views
555
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Larry9901
L
B
code 59 low fuel pump voltage
Replies
1
Views
163
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Backyarddeamer
B
Q
Wire connector identification help 88
Replies
2
Views
270
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
ChillPhatCat
ChillPhatCat
africansnowowl
Modular fox build
Replies
7
Views
392
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
B
88 Mustang 5.0 Help! I’m losing my mind
Replies
4
Views
290
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom