I have watched the various videos and even followed the tech note here on Stangnet on heater core replacement, but I still have a problem.



I have removed all of the known and obvious items like the A/C accumulator mount and both sets of nuts that hold the heater box in place. I have sufficient room between the dash and the heater box. However, it seems that there is some screw or bolt in the transmission tunnel area that still needs to be removed.

The heater box has dropped down several inches and the plumbing and heater box mount studs are on the passenger side of the firewall. At that point I should be able to move the heater box towards the rear of the car enough to get to the 2 back screws on the heater core cover. But I can't get it back far enough to do that. It seems that there is a hidden bolt somewhere; I just can't move the heater box where it needs to be.





I do know that there are some small changes in the body sheet metal for year to year so I am looking for input from 87-89 Mustangs. If any of you had a similar experiences, please contribute your solution to the problem.