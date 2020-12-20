Progress Thread 89 Frankenstang (Weird Lx 5.0 Convertible)

AydenTv

AydenTv

Member
Nov 19, 2020
26
1
13
30
Alabama
i have 89 5.0 (possible non ho or cam) efi maf with cold air intake, 8.8 rear end aod foxbody.. cold start itll surge till warmed up then idle perfect.. but when going down the road if i give it gas to get on it itll start heavy surging and ill have to cut car off then recrank and itll have all of the power i want but will start to buck and snatch again.. no codes.. previous owner had identical parts car and came with an additional ecu.. harness.. all parts i could take. and i paid 1400 for it then sold alot of parts for 500 so $900in car and clean title... firing order is 15426378, motor looks stock 5.0 ho.. motor mounts good.. didnt have spout.. had vac lines all wrong.. capped off most.. then some days run great.. oymthers back to surges at wot or over 3k rpms.. ive treated it nice tho.. now time for it to give me my $900 worth..... its been driving me crazy fr oh and radio i put in is acting possessed lol water temp and gas guage dont work so yeah... and has now a 2000 mercury sable tps, only vac lines are fuel regulator.. intake tree and brake booster.. and idk where timing is at and no cel lol said code 63 and 64 once but went away..
 

Attachments

  • received_654897658544783.jpeg
    received_654897658544783.jpeg
    46.5 KB · Views: 2
  • received_340715777200672.jpeg
    received_340715777200672.jpeg
    57.4 KB · Views: 2
  • received_416142469365872.jpeg
    received_416142469365872.jpeg
    31.5 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201105_105528.jpg
    20201105_105528.jpg
    582 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201105_104530.jpg
    20201105_104530.jpg
    485.4 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201119_122338.jpg
    20201119_122338.jpg
    788 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201121_163730.jpg
    20201121_163730.jpg
    598.9 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201121_163737.jpg
    20201121_163737.jpg
    342 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201123_144734.jpg
    20201123_144734.jpg
    592.2 KB · Views: 2
  • AirBrush_20201215080618.jpg
    AirBrush_20201215080618.jpg
    1.8 MB · Views: 2

AydenTv

AydenTv

Member
Nov 19, 2020
26
1
13
30
Alabama
possibke stuff wrong
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20201220-081745_ColorNote.jpg
    Screenshot_20201220-081745_ColorNote.jpg
    131.6 KB · Views: 2
  • Screenshot_20201220-081752_ColorNote.jpg
    Screenshot_20201220-081752_ColorNote.jpg
    161 KB · Views: 2
AydenTv

AydenTv

Member
Nov 19, 2020
26
1
13
30
Alabama
more pics
 

Attachments

  • 20201219_143333.jpg
    20201219_143333.jpg
    640.1 KB · Views: 3
  • 20201219_143315.jpg
    20201219_143315.jpg
    324.5 KB · Views: 3
  • AirBrush_20201219052756.jpg
    AirBrush_20201219052756.jpg
    954.4 KB · Views: 2
  • received_4043155215695848.jpeg
    received_4043155215695848.jpeg
    198.9 KB · Views: 3
  • received_703385703647967.jpeg
    received_703385703647967.jpeg
    285.3 KB · Views: 2
  • received_390238748875403.jpeg
    received_390238748875403.jpeg
    282 KB · Views: 2
  • received_228451948674872.jpeg
    received_228451948674872.jpeg
    331.3 KB · Views: 2
  • 20201211_163325.jpg
    20201211_163325.jpg
    448.6 KB · Views: 3
  • 20201211_110440.jpg
    20201211_110440.jpg
    389.2 KB · Views: 3
  • 20201205_132919.jpg
    20201205_132919.jpg
    449.2 KB · Views: 3
