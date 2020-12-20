i have 89 5.0 (possible non ho or cam) efi maf with cold air intake, 8.8 rear end aod foxbody.. cold start itll surge till warmed up then idle perfect.. but when going down the road if i give it gas to get on it itll start heavy surging and ill have to cut car off then recrank and itll have all of the power i want but will start to buck and snatch again.. no codes.. previous owner had identical parts car and came with an additional ecu.. harness.. all parts i could take. and i paid 1400 for it then sold alot of parts for 500 so $900in car and clean title... firing order is 15426378, motor looks stock 5.0 ho.. motor mounts good.. didnt have spout.. had vac lines all wrong.. capped off most.. then some days run great.. oymthers back to surges at wot or over 3k rpms.. ive treated it nice tho.. now time for it to give me my $900 worth..... its been driving me crazy fr oh and radio i put in is acting possessed lol water temp and gas guage dont work so yeah... and has now a 2000 mercury sable tps, only vac lines are fuel regulator.. intake tree and brake booster.. and idk where timing is at and no cel lol said code 63 and 64 once but went away..