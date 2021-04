sigsterrr said: I found it and extended the wires. Thanks again y’all. Click to expand...

Hey there! I know this is an old thread but it is the closest forum that I have found to what I am looking for. Just like you, I am doing a wire tuck on my 93 LX and the AC compressor harness is too short to reach inside the fender where the rest of the cables are. You mentioned that you extended the cables which is what I had in mind and was wondering what type of cable/gauge did you use? Was it basic 10g or 8g wiring? How did it work out for you? Any help is greatly appreciated?