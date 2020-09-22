Progress Thread '89 GT build thread....9formerly known as "Her"

If there is a "members build" section in here, please relocate.

Just beginning this build. Little rough to start, but gonna have a good time with the process! That steering column and wheel are not staying.
Have a short block 306 from Creb Engineering on the way. Parts I have ready for it= TW 170 61cc heads, F303 cam, 1.6 TW rockers, RPM Performer intake, Holley Super Sniper EFI, On3 70mm kit, C4 with 9" converter. Rear has 3.73s.
 

Its a good start with some decent pieces.
 
Looks like a cool little project . Heads are 61cc chambers . Not “ 61 mm”

if you didn’t buy the super sniper yet I suggest buying an hp or atleast a terminator x and putting port injection on the car with the turbo setup . If not I’d just do a CSU blow through carb if you don’t want to go through all that .

Also 3.73 may be a little too much gear for it depending on the tire size .
 
TOOLOW91 said:
Looks like a cool little project . Heads are 61cc chambers . Not “ 61 mm”

if you didn’t buy the super sniper yet I suggest buying an hp or atleast a terminator x and putting port injection on the car with the turbo setup . If not I’d just do a CSU blow through carb if you don’t want to go through all that .

Also 3.73 may be a little too much gear for it depending on the tire size .
Didnt even notice the mm, all fixed. Will probably be going taller on tire, well, as tall as I can get to fit. Yes, already have the Sniper. Im sure there will be a lot of trial and error, some changes from original game plan as well.
 
Sending her to fab shop Wednesday to have the torque box reinforcements, front springs and struts put in. Going to begin looking at upgrading to 31 spline and c-clip eliminator set up. Whats the recommendations on these, sticking with stock 8.8.
 

I like the last line of this explanation of cars being "she".

One theory is that the habit carried over from men's habit of calling ships "she" and naming ships after women, most often goddesses in ancient times. While ships are not as common a mode of transportation for civilians any longer, in the American and British armed forces, active ships are still referred to as feminine. Similarly, when men became dependant on motor vehicles, they were an ornament of pride and cared for with great attention by their male owners. Some men had a very chauvinistic view of the female car in that it was just a pile of metal without him at the wheel (as the automobile was introduced, only men could afford to or in many areas legally operate one). Other men adopted the mentality that the automobile must be tended and coddled with a gentle hand and therefore was perceived as being feminine.

Or another I read that said it is because they are a high expense!!
 
schwerdt1 said:
I like the last line of this explanation of cars being "she".

One theory is that the habit carried over from men's habit of calling ships "she" and naming ships after women, most often goddesses in ancient times. While ships are not as common a mode of transportation for civilians any longer, in the American and British armed forces, active ships are still referred to as feminine. Similarly, when men became dependant on motor vehicles, they were an ornament of pride and cared for with great attention by their male owners. Some men had a very chauvinistic view of the female car in that it was just a pile of metal without him at the wheel (as the automobile was introduced, only men could afford to or in many areas legally operate one). Other men adopted the mentality that the automobile must be tended and coddled with a gentle hand and therefore was perceived as being feminine.

Or another I read that said it is because they are a high expense!!
