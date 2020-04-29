Interior and Upholstery 89 GT convertible quarter window help

So my left quarter window stopped going up or down yet the motor functions. I decidid to take it apart and see. I bought LMRs quarter window kit with new motors, guide rod bushings and guide. It doesn’t appear broken though, but there’s a lot of play and it still won’t go up or down. Since I have it apart, I’m trying to do the LMR upgrade anyway and I know it’s a PITA.

But I cannot figure out how to get the window guide off the guide rod as they show in the LMR video. It appears there’s a part change from 89 to the 91 or whatever they’re working on in the video. But also something not right? I cannot get a wrench or socket on the bolts on the guideplate and it looks like something is not right with the part that allows some pivot to the window carrier.

Anything else I’m missing as to why the motor works but the window won’t move at all?
F1341949-FC7B-4EAF-8B28-6F64F15D7CF7.jpeg

A5896A12-5C4C-440B-85C6-7A893A11EEF3.jpeg
 

