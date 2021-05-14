89 gt convertible question

J

junkyardwarrior

Active Member
Jan 10, 2011
341
85
48
I made a mistake.

I started a new job last year and the owner has a 89 convertible, bone stock, all original 5.0. Dirty inside and out but complete. He wants to get rid of it and I told him I'd take it. Today he's digging it outta the weeds (won't start) and I find out is has no title. So to me, that's a parts car.

What's it worth as is? Dirty inside and out, been sitting for a few years, might need a fuel pump. I had it started last year with carb cleaner down it's throat. Ran good. I wouldn't say it's rough, but it does need attention. Interior and top. original 5 speed.

What's it worth? If anything what's it worth in parts if I have to part it out?
 

