I have a 89 GT then all the sudden started to cut out or sputter at any RPM range stock 5.0 new plugs cap rotor wires new fuel pump new O2 sensors . I've checked for vacuum leaks with smoke machine nothing leaking how to replace the TPS idle air control valve coil and I'm getting gettin stumped and I do have a video of the car what it's doing but can't load it up here files too big so if anybody wants me to send it to them to see what it's doing I will do that thanks for anybody's time and help I appreciate it