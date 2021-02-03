So basically on the first cold start I start the car and it stumbles and then dies. I start it up again and it fires off super quick and then all is fine. Really only does it on cold starts after sitting for a night. I can catch it before it stumbles and keep it running. It doesn’t matter how many times I prime it. The fuel pump is brand new. I don’t think the fpr is bad. Anyone have any suggestions that I could look into? It’s becoming a little annoying. The car is basically a bone stock 89 GT and other than that runs and drives pretty good