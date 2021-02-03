Engine 89 GT dies on first cold start

S

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
46
3
18
19
North Carolina
So basically on the first cold start I start the car and it stumbles and then dies. I start it up again and it fires off super quick and then all is fine. Really only does it on cold starts after sitting for a night. I can catch it before it stumbles and keep it running. It doesn’t matter how many times I prime it. The fuel pump is brand new. I don’t think the fpr is bad. Anyone have any suggestions that I could look into? It’s becoming a little annoying. The car is basically a bone stock 89 GT and other than that runs and drives pretty good
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Fuel Fox fuel pressure cold starts
Replies
6
Views
369
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Decipha
Decipha
J
Engine Help with cold starts and cold idle
Replies
7
Views
782
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Andresquintana.mma
Engine Car starts then dies
Replies
15
Views
816
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
M
07 GT changed battery and now it dies on start up
Replies
1
Views
99
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
F
Won’t start outside of neutral unless given gas
Replies
5
Views
386
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Foxbody2469
F
Top Bottom