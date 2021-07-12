89 GT random no start condition

I am the original owner of my 89 GT and, in 32 years, if she turned over she started every time.

about 3-4 months ago I got home from work and parked outside (usually park in garage).
got in the car to go to work the next morning and she cranked and cranked and cranked but
would not start. I took the Jeep to work and when I got back thought I'd try it again ...
started completely normally on first crank.

recently had the car in the shop and while there decided to replace the original fuel pump.
the shop finished the job and moved the car outside to do other jobs. at the end of the day
they always move all cars inside. when they went to move my car in she cranked and cranked
and would not start. they pushed her inside. a couple days later they were about to put her
on the lift to start investigating and decided to try starting (sounds familiar). started right up...

so, the same condition with original fuel pump and with new fuel pump a few months apart.

any ideas?

thanks
 

