Here is my progress so far on my 89 GT that I purchased in September of 21. The car was rust free and had great bones but definitely needed some TLC. Engine is stock and has an AOD. I wanted a T-5 but all the manual cars that I found had rust issues around the strut towers and floor boards.



Shortly after purchasing the car I upgraded the suspension. It had factory springs in the back and some old Eibachs in the front and the front struts were completely wasted. I purchased the SVE lowering spring kit with shocks and struts from LMR along with new BMR tubular control arms for the front. Ride was night and day afterwards.



The hatch area looked like someone stored used engines and transmissions back there. Carpet looked like C$%p and the panels were all stained and scuffed up. I pulled out the rear seats, panels and carpet in the hatch area. I then installed KilMat and went back with new hatch carpet. I cleaned and died the panels and it is 1000% better. I lost my before photo of the hatch area but I do have a before and after of the carpet on the rear of the back seat to give an idea.



I am now restoring all the door window molding and run channel weather strip. I have completed the passenger side but still need to do the driver side. Ran into a little wiring issue with the power to the door locks that I may post about in a different thread to see if anyone else has seen what I am seeing. I searched the other threads but did not find a match.



More to come!



Here are a few photos that I managed to not lose! The photo on the trailer is the day that I picked it up.