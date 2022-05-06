89 GT Resurrection

89' GT resto back on the burner. It's a solid car except for the inner shock towers which are starting to rust through as a result of heat from headers that fried the paint and left the metal bare. I don't see where anyone makes replacement panels for that area, -anyone had this problem and had to make those pieces or swap in donor panels? Number two; the motor previously was gone over; .30 over with forged pistons, .498 lift cam and 3 angle valve job but has been sitting for a good ten years, Contemplating new heads and a freshening up with some top end goodies, etc. Suggestions? Should I be considering a crate motor vs, a teardown/rebuild expense-wise? The rust issue obviously must be dwelt with before the motor issue.