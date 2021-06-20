I bought my 89 GT new and the biggest complaint I've ever had with the car is with the seat belt.

I put it on and pull out on it (till I hear the click) then release it and it snugs up fine,

The moment I lean forward to do whatever, it loosens up and and will not tighten back up unless

I pull on it again, past the click, to get it to snug up.



Is there some way to adjust where that click point happens so that it will do it on it's own instead

of me having to pull on it all the time?