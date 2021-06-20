Interior and Upholstery 89 GT seat belt adjustment?

C

crucifyd

New Member
Sep 6, 2020
1
0
1
53
the basement
I bought my 89 GT new and the biggest complaint I've ever had with the car is with the seat belt.
I put it on and pull out on it (till I hear the click) then release it and it snugs up fine,
The moment I lean forward to do whatever, it loosens up and and will not tighten back up unless
I pull on it again, past the click, to get it to snug up.

Is there some way to adjust where that click point happens so that it will do it on it's own instead
of me having to pull on it all the time?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
My new 89 Mustang GT..
Replies
4
Views
311
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Havic2u
H
sav22rem22
Progress Thread Floor pan repair/build thread
Replies
43
Views
754
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
M
Seat belt question for 97 GT convertible. (Resolved)
Replies
1
Views
472
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
M109
M
T
What's it Worth? 1989 GT - What's it worth?
Replies
2
Views
496
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Hudson N
Belt tensioner wearing a hole in timing cover. Help
Replies
0
Views
803
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Hudson N
Hudson N
Top Bottom