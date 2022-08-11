Engine '89 GT Won't run unless base timing is 30deg

5.0foxx

Aug 11, 2022
Philadelphia
Hey everyone, this is a stumper for me. My 89 GT will not fire up or stay running unless the base timing is set to ~30 degrees. With the timing light reading 12 degrees the car will crank but not start. While someone is cranking I turn the distributor to 30 degrees it will fire up and run alright but definitely has some hesitation. I am definitely hooked up to #1. I replaced the balancer thinking that it spun, but no difference. I swapped in a different distributor, cap, and rotor that I had laying around but no difference. What could it be? My theory is that the timing chain skipped a tooth and now the valves aren't closed until later in the rotation of the crank. Could this be right? Would a compression test let me figure that out?
 

Mustang5L5

Feb 18, 2001
Massachusetts
Did this combo ever run? Did you do any recent work?

Check the balancer for slip. It's very common for older balancers where the rubber breaks down and the outer ring actually moves. If you suspect this, replace the balancer.
 
