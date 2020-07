Look at this welding job i did. Lmao. Some are ok, some terrible. It's a lot stiffer though and reduced body roll no doubt.There is big gaps between frame and SFC in a few of the weld spots i didnt bother with. The gaps dont show up on those pics. But its like 1/8inch. And just could'nt get good beads on the other parts for some reason. I did some practice beads on a piece in a vice and got it satisfactory. But went to weld on the frame and SFC and the welder was just popping a lot. Not sure why. Also very close to gas line there on passenger side so only did inside of that SFC.Was just screwing around on that torque box. Prolly go back and weld that up next wknd.