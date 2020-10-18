Hey guys! I've been trolling this sight for years, picking info hear and there and I finally decided to post something. I recently finished my project, which started out as a 95 gt that I gutted and swapped over to an 89 hatch. I built a 331 stroker, went carb because the 89 was a 4 cyl auto. Performed 5 lug conversion, and now I'm swapping in coilovers all around. Anyways, I want to convert to efi, and had a few questions. First of all, the fuel lines, where do they run on factory efi cars, my 4 cyl lines run right next to my longtubes so they won't work. I ran 3/8 fuel hose for the car so that won't work either! Second is the harness, I've been collecting parts(ecu, injectors, mass air) but no harness yet. I was looking at the painless wiring kit and thought this would be my best choice. Anyways, thanks for reading, any info would be greatly appreciated