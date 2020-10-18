89 Hatch

Hey guys! I've been trolling this sight for years, picking info hear and there and I finally decided to post something. I recently finished my project, which started out as a 95 gt that I gutted and swapped over to an 89 hatch. I built a 331 stroker, went carb because the 89 was a 4 cyl auto. Performed 5 lug conversion, and now I'm swapping in coilovers all around. Anyways, I want to convert to efi, and had a few questions. First of all, the fuel lines, where do they run on factory efi cars, my 4 cyl lines run right next to my longtubes so they won't work. I ran 3/8 fuel hose for the car so that won't work either! Second is the harness, I've been collecting parts(ecu, injectors, mass air) but no harness yet. I was looking at the painless wiring kit and thought this would be my best choice. Anyways, thanks for reading, any info would be greatly appreciated
 

Welcome to posting on the place you've trolled for years now and pretty much know what we do to first time postings....
  1. Admits has a problem (keeps returning to view our garbage)
  2. Pictures added
  3. Explanation clear in first post
  4. Willing to post a picture with that baby blue paint on the block
  5. Asked for help
YEP :ban:We have to get rid of this guy!!!!!


Lets get you over to the FOX sections. I am sure that MANY have ran through this same issue there and will be glad to lend some hard earned advice.

www.stangnet.com

1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-

General discussion for the Fox 5.0 Liter Mustang from Ford.
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
