89 LX 2.3L.

Today I went to start it up. It started within a second of turning it over. Ran for a second, then shut off completely. Just like turned the key off. No sputters. Just shut off. Tried to turn it over a few times after that. Never fired once. When I got out, it smelled "flooded". So I said "screw it" because I was late and took another car. It had sat maybe 2 weeks prior to this. Before that, it was driven once a week with no issues.



Came back a few hours later, and it started up and ran fine with no issues (except for below).

WTH?



Additional info that may or may not be relevant:

For the past year or so, it would most of the time run fine from a cold start. I could drive it for maybe 15min. Let it sit for an hour, then drive it home. It would sputter bad between 2500 and 3000RPM. Mostly in 2nd and 3rd gear. Could smell very rich exhaust in the cab. Above and below that range it would run fine. It did that for a couple minutes and then ran fine. Only under load - Don't recall it happening when just revving it up.

In recent months, it started doing this from a cold start and lasted a bit longer.



Distributor or something else?