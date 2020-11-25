Engine 89 LX 2.3L - Shut off after a second after startup. Then ran fine hours later.

Tavis

Tavis

Member
Sep 25, 2012
32
2
8
36
89 LX 2.3L.
Today I went to start it up. It started within a second of turning it over. Ran for a second, then shut off completely. Just like turned the key off. No sputters. Just shut off. Tried to turn it over a few times after that. Never fired once. When I got out, it smelled "flooded". So I said "screw it" because I was late and took another car. It had sat maybe 2 weeks prior to this. Before that, it was driven once a week with no issues.

Came back a few hours later, and it started up and ran fine with no issues (except for below).
WTH?

Additional info that may or may not be relevant:
For the past year or so, it would most of the time run fine from a cold start. I could drive it for maybe 15min. Let it sit for an hour, then drive it home. It would sputter bad between 2500 and 3000RPM. Mostly in 2nd and 3rd gear. Could smell very rich exhaust in the cab. Above and below that range it would run fine. It did that for a couple minutes and then ran fine. Only under load - Don't recall it happening when just revving it up.
In recent months, it started doing this from a cold start and lasted a bit longer.

Distributor or something else?
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tavis
89 LX 2.3L Sputter at certain RPM range
Replies
2
Views
341
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
Tavis
Tavis
Driver460sz
Engine Drove fine, stopped, then ran poorly, stopped, then wouldn't start.
Replies
13
Views
603
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Driver460sz
Driver460sz
Dan2017
Fuel 89 Mustang LX sport 5.0 stick, cranks, no start, fuel pump comes on with key doesn't shut off after 1-2 seconds
Replies
3
Views
516
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Dan2017
Dan2017
0
Crank, no start.
Replies
6
Views
455
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
A
Engine Cranking but starting
Replies
3
Views
403
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom