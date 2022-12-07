Electrical 89 lx 4 to 8 with a 93 harness

N

Nfash

New Member
Dec 7, 2022
I know, I know. Another guy with the wrong parts trying to make it work. Well… I did make it work. Sorta. I have an 89 lx 4cyl that I swapped in a 93 5.0 along with the 93 ecu and harness while keeping the 89 body harness. With some wire jumping I did get the car to run and drive great with the exception of the MIL on and a couple other quirks. Now I would like to go back in and clean up all the harnesses and re wire all the connections that need to be done that haven’t been wired yet. I have studied a bunch of threads on here with some VERY useful information but all the wiring diagrams that are easily available are just too vague. If anyone on here has a link to an 89 and a 93 electrical and vacuum troubleshooting manual it would be a tremendous help to make sure I get everything right. I would also like to document this on the thread because it seems like there isn’t much information floating around about doing this successfully ( it 100% can be done) and I would like to change that. My email is [email protected] thanks in advance
 

  606E1AEE-1239-479B-B2D9-6D3D70A03142.jpeg
    606E1AEE-1239-479B-B2D9-6D3D70A03142.jpeg
    795 KB · Views: 1

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
Nfash said:
If anyone on here has a link to an 89 and a 93 electrical and vacuum troubleshooting manua
The only one that exists in PDF form is 1988, which is here. Unfortunately, there are wiring changes in the engine harness between '88 and '89

1988 Mustang Electrical & Vacuum Troubleshooting Guide (EVTM)

Blown88GT submitted a new resource: 1988 Mustang Electrical & Vacuum Troubleshooting Guide (EVTM) - electrical & vacuum schematics File is too large to upload. Here is link to it on my Google Drive. Read more about this resource...
Otherwise, your best bet is to buy them off ebay.

Bishko OEM Repair Maintenance Shop Manual Bound for Ford Mustang - Evtm 1989 | eBay

Vehicle ModelMustang - Evtm. It contains detailed pictures, diagrams, symptoms, tests, and more. This is essentially the “How to Fix It” book. This is non-negotiable and by purchasing this item, you agree to this policy in full.
Bishko OEM Repair Maintenance Shop Manual Bound for Ford Mustang - Evtm 1993 | eBay

Vehicle ModelMustang - Evtm. It contains detailed pictures, diagrams, symptoms, tests, and more. This is essentially the “How to Fix It” book. This is non-negotiable and by purchasing this item, you agree to this policy in full.
N

Nfash

New Member
Dec 7, 2022
Ya I might have to bite the bullet and buy physical copies. I’m just hoping someone out there by chance has one. Luckily, the 88 manual should work for what I need because I’m mostly concerned about the chassis and dash wiring and I believe 88 and 89 should be the same. I just need to know what exactly everything is so I can match up the wiring and color differences to the 93 ecu harness
 
