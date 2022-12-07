I know, I know. Another guy with the wrong parts trying to make it work. Well… I did make it work. Sorta. I have an 89 lx 4cyl that I swapped in a 93 5.0 along with the 93 ecu and harness while keeping the 89 body harness. With some wire jumping I did get the car to run and drive great with the exception of the MIL on and a couple other quirks. Now I would like to go back in and clean up all the harnesses and re wire all the connections that need to be done that haven’t been wired yet. I have studied a bunch of threads on here with some VERY useful information but all the wiring diagrams that are easily available are just too vague. If anyone on here has a link to an 89 and a 93 electrical and vacuum troubleshooting manual it would be a tremendous help to make sure I get everything right. I would also like to document this on the thread because it seems like there isn’t much information floating around about doing this successfully ( it 100% can be done) and I would like to change that. My email is [email protected] thanks in advance