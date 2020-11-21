I have a Stock 89 LX Convertible with a 5.0 inside it.. posted it on fb for 5k and a guy dm'd me and said he had a 97 Cobra with 3:27 gears, bbk Cold air Inrake, Bbk suspension, 133k miles, saleen rims, 5 speed, and says the vin comes back as a real cobra.. but the seats was changed to cloth (non cobra, the motor came from a cop car he said, and it has a dent in driver side rear quarter panel... my mustang is a 89 lx convertible with a surge.. it has an AOD Trans, been sitting in a guarge for a year.. heater core id by passed, possible the 5.0 isnt a foxbody 5.0 (has non ho fire order) and needs a tune up, oil change, fuel sending unit, TV Cable, and most vac lines capped off or deleted... so should i keep fox.. or go with the snake.. and how much yu think each is worth.. and if it helps i only have 1k into the fox...
