What's it Worth? 89 LX Convertible 5.0 Or 97 Cobra??

AydenTv

AydenTv

New Member
Nov 19, 2020
I have a Stock 89 LX Convertible with a 5.0 inside it.. posted it on fb for 5k and a guy dm'd me and said he had a 97 Cobra with 3:27 gears, bbk Cold air Inrake, Bbk suspension, 133k miles, saleen rims, 5 speed, and says the vin comes back as a real cobra.. but the seats was changed to cloth (non cobra, the motor came from a cop car he said, and it has a dent in driver side rear quarter panel... my mustang is a 89 lx convertible with a surge.. it has an AOD Trans, been sitting in a guarge for a year.. heater core id by passed, possible the 5.0 isnt a foxbody 5.0 (has non ho fire order) and needs a tune up, oil change, fuel sending unit, TV Cable, and most vac lines capped off or deleted... so should i keep fox.. or go with the snake.. and how much yu think each is worth.. and if it helps i only have 1k into the fox...
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
Has the fox been repainted? I ask because the emblems are attached too low, in any case I would keep the fox, you aready have an idea of what you have even if it's a little sketchy, the 'cobra' sounds like a bigger problem and more likely a 'fake snake'.
Here is a link for more info on the 97 cobra, they had some unique features to look for. It also can be verified through SVT I believe.
If it can be verified to be an actual cobra and has the right engine still in it than it may be more of a consideration.
 
