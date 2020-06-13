'89 LX Forged 347 in Need of Advice (Fuel & ECU)

H

HeatShield

New Member
Jun 7, 2020
1
0
0
20
Burke Va
In January I bought my dream car, a forged 347 built for a supercharger (currently running and driving without it) from an older gentleman who owned it and maintained perfectly since the build. I could post a list of everything in the drivetrain if this thread takes off (lets hope so) but the drivetrain has all the modifications and build qualities for the 400's in hp and tq. Anyway, it has 30lb/hour injectors (and the calibrated Mass Air Meter) which is definitely too large for naturally aspirated from what I've read on fuel table pages. And although the engine cruises fine it's definitely too rich from the smell and the tiny white puffs in the exhaust, also sometimes startup and idle return is wobbly when its trying to find idle. The ECU is stock but modified or chipped to accommodate the stroke and lack of exhaust air pump without CEL. So in the future I'd like to throw on a Paxton or v3 vortech but for the time being I'd like it to run well Naturally Aspirated for about a year longer until I can save up for the supercharger set. So I'd not like to buy a whole set of 24's AND a mass air since in the future I may need to upgrade to 42's with boost (I'd like to save as much as possible). So what I was planning on doing was buying an ECU that I can learn with naturally aspirated, then use it later on for tuning on the boosted build when I have more experience tuning. Advice on if I should go with the 24's for now or go in on an ECU are welcome. Also ECU recommendations are VERY welcome. Pics of the ECU and my 5-speed stroker next to a ranchero :)
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
hoodrich racing Expired Brand New Probe Srs Forged And Coated 30 Over 347 Pistons. Engine and Power Adder 6
hoodrich racing Probe Srs 347 Forged And Coated Pistons And Rings Engine and Power Adder 1
hoodrich racing Brand new 347 Probe SRS forged and coated Pistons Engine and Power Adder 3
3 For Sale: Probe SRS 2618 forged -18cc dish pistons for 331/347, brand new Engine and Power Adder 5
sonicblue90lx 331/347 forged kit 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
diablostang How much would a built forged 347 be worth? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 34
D 347 motor sport forged short block Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Pops Fun 347 Cast or Forged ?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
JimmyJamTheHamSlam Part Suggestions 1996 / 1998 4.6L DOHC Mashup Engine Rebuild SVT Tech Forum 0
Cammandobrando 97 cobra magnaflow street series 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
A Cost to install forged pistons and rods? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
K For Sale Vossens For Sale Wheels Tires Brakes 1
Noobz347 Forged vs Cast vs Hypereutectic Pistons 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 48
T Help with 2v turbo build 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Hoytster SOLD Ross XL 400 Standard Bore Pistons and Eagle Forged Rods - Used Engine and Power Adder 3
0 WTB/Trade ISO 4.6L Forged Crank Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
8 Engine 302 block with a 355 stroker, would these internals work in a 351w Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S (HelpPlease)Weird slapping noise under valve cover after Cam Install+Rebuild, 2001 SVT Cobra Forged Rebuilt. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
J Engine Choice Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B 03 GT Forged Internals info ect. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
T Forced Induction Prep 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J For Sale '95 Cobra GR40 Griggs w/410ci forged stroker SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 8
Skoobie Forged or Cast? Other Auto Tech 3
J Expired Forged Pistons And H Beam Rods Engine and Power Adder 0
J Forged Internals? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
CarMichael Angelo RANT!!! As A Blanket Statement.....all "forged" Pistons Are Not Created Equal 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
S SOLD 2001 Mustang Cobra $10,000 163,000 Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
nick sands Expired Forged 4.6 Shortblock For Sale With Extras Engine and Power Adder Parts 4
fearless956 Forged Internals 2000 V6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R Expired 1990 White Foxbody With 331 Stroker, T56, And Much Much More Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 4
A5literMan Forged 308 Internals 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
R Expired Eagle Forged Rods For 302 Engine and Power Adder 0
5 Expired 306 Short Block A4 Block/carrillo Rods/je Pistons/forged Crank/edelbrock Intake Engine and Power Adder 0
Nightfire Expired 2002 Forged/built 2v Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
Rickyll7 Expired Forged Manley Stroker Pistons, Rods, And Crank Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
danno Forged Internals For 4.6 Gt 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
L Expired Forged 5.4 Dohc Engine and Power Adder Parts 2
94GTLaserRC True Forged Rims!!! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
C SOLD 2013 Boss 302 Grabber Blue True Forged Wheels First $39,500..possible Terminator Trade! S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
C Expired 5.1 Stroked, Supercharged, Forged 2000 Gt SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
R Forged? 6spd? Preemptive or excessive? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
StangVertGT Odometer Fraud, Title washing & forged signature, bill of sale forged notary and repair questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 177
R SOLD Roush 20" forged wheels Wheels Tires Brakes 1
04sleeper ~93 Teal Cobra Terminator Swap TVS 2.3 True Forged!~ Fox Engine Swaparoo 9
E Expired 86 mercury capri with a 91 mustang gt body transfer, built forged internal motor Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
LilBerx The truth on stock forged pistons in 5.0's? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Vaz88GT True Forged Mach 5 Wheels 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
S Expired 4.6 Mustang 2v Forged Parts Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
S Engine 4.6 Mustang 2v Parts Forged SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
S Expired 4.6 Forged Parts Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom