'89 LX Forged 347 in Need of Advice (Fuel & ECU)

In January I bought my dream car, a forged 347 built for a supercharger (currently running and driving without it) from an older gentleman who owned it and maintained perfectly since the build. I could post a list of everything in the drivetrain if this thread takes off (lets hope so) but the drivetrain has all the modifications and build qualities for the 400's in hp and tq. Anyway, it has 30lb/hour injectors (and the calibrated Mass Air Meter) which is definitely too large for naturally aspirated from what I've read on fuel table pages. And although the engine cruises fine it's definitely too rich from the smell and the tiny white puffs in the exhaust, also sometimes startup and idle return is wobbly when its trying to find idle. The ECU is stock but modified or chipped to accommodate the stroke and lack of exhaust air pump without CEL. So in the future I'd like to throw on a Paxton or v3 vortech but for the time being I'd like it to run well Naturally Aspirated for about a year longer until I can save up for the supercharger set. So I'd not like to buy a whole set of 24's AND a mass air since in the future I may need to upgrade to 42's with boost (I'd like to save as much as possible). So what I was planning on doing was buying an ECU that I can learn with naturally aspirated, then use it later on for tuning on the boosted build when I have more experience tuning. Advice on if I should go with the 24's for now or go in on an ECU are welcome. Also ECU recommendations are VERY welcome. Pics of the ECU and my 5-speed stroker next to a ranchero