Electrical 89 Lx led brake lights stay on, go off with push of clutch pedal.

C

CoyoteFive0

New Member
Sep 19, 2021
2
0
1
47
Northwestern. Illinois
Hi all,
1989 Lx conv, I've been running led tail lights from Easy Performance and have a weird issue. Sometimes when driving car the brake lights stay on, now weird part is clutch pedal turns them off when pressed just a little. Anyone know if the clutch switch is related in any way to the brakes?

Thanks for any advise you can offer

Chad
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,386
12,294
224
Massachusetts
They are connected through the cruise control as the CC monitors the circuit. The clutch pedal has a switch that breaks the loop to the cruise module.

Reason they are glowing is because LEDs regular very little voltage to activate.

Does your cruise work, and do you want it to continue to work?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

derek1993
Brakes Brake pedal swtich
Replies
5
Views
237
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
LX Dave
LX Dave
D
Electrical Tail lights on but dim
Replies
5
Views
253
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
S
Electrical Brake lights on with headlights
Replies
1
Views
534
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Decipha
Decipha
T
Headlights come on and then tail lights go off
Replies
5
Views
887
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Rdub6
Rdub6
3
WTB/Trade Motor mounts for clutch pedal? :)
Replies
0
Views
558
Mustang II Parts
351MooseStang
3
Top Bottom