CoyoteFive0
New Member
-
- Sep 19, 2021
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 47
Hi all,
1989 Lx conv, I've been running led tail lights from Easy Performance and have a weird issue. Sometimes when driving car the brake lights stay on, now weird part is clutch pedal turns them off when pressed just a little. Anyone know if the clutch switch is related in any way to the brakes?
Thanks for any advise you can offer
Chad
1989 Lx conv, I've been running led tail lights from Easy Performance and have a weird issue. Sometimes when driving car the brake lights stay on, now weird part is clutch pedal turns them off when pressed just a little. Anyone know if the clutch switch is related in any way to the brakes?
Thanks for any advise you can offer
Chad