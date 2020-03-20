89 mustang 5.0 speed sensor hookup questions

D

Dubsantana

New Member
Mar 17, 2020
8
0
1
32
California
Question my car does not have speed sensor electrical hooked up right now wires are cut.also wires from I think neutral safety are hanging down not hooked up.my question my car seems to run fine without being hooked up should I hook them up or is it ok to leave it.also o2 sensors in rear are not hooked up and dont see any where for it to plug up. I do have some wires coming from inside care down through floor right by speed sensor but wired are cut.i got a new sensore and new electrical plug
 

