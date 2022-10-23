89 Mustang breaks up at 2K

Helping a friend with his 89 5.0. Completely stock except for off road H pipe and air pupm delete.



Problems started with the engine bucking/missing and the car would die. Got to a point it would sometimes start but die quickly after. Then to a usually wouldn't start situation.



A new distributor/TFI was put in along with a new coil and ignition switch. He also put in a new fuel pressure regulator.



I looked at it more today. Did a spark test and found there was none......except sometimes when the engine would start and run for a few seconds. I happened to pull the spout connector out and start it during testing.



With spout out it ran in the garage without a hitch. I locked the timing at 25, spout out, and took it for a drive. Runs smooth except it breaks up ONLY around 2K RPM. Its ok above and below 2K.



TPS sensor seems to have a smooth arc as best that my meter shows.



Only code 11 with engine off



Engine running codes are 18, 44, and 94. However, something the code reader did made the engine shut down before test was over. Removed code reader and engine runs fine except for 2K issue.



Anyone have any ideas on where to go from here?