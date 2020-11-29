Engine 89 mustang bucking and snatching and weird driving

AydenTv

AydenTv

Member
Nov 19, 2020
4
1
13
30
Alabama
i have an 89 lx convertible wkth the 5.0 and aod transmission.. it would run right just needed a tune up bad.. now it will go down the road and start to surge bad and i cut it off and crank it back up then it runs perfect again then after 2 mins itll do the same thing till i cut it off and back on... any help would be greatly appreciated.. it also wont give me any codes and it has a hesitation... this car also has a non ho motor i believe (different fire order standard 5.0) ithe map sensor is unhooked and has a maf sensor... if i unplug maf sensor it will die
 

Attachments

  • 20201123_144734.jpg
    20201123_144734.jpg
    592.2 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,844
5,789
193
polk county florida
Spiffy dog house you got there :nice:
No codes from computer: take the computer out, I think it should be an A9L for an HO engine with a stick, you can open it up and look for burnt traces and/or leaking capacitors but honestly I would send it off and get it checked out by ecuexchange, you can find them on ebay.
I don't know how the non HO firing order with the HO computer effects the injector firing order though.
You should take that cone filter and replace it with a stock air box or get the tubing to get the filter into the fender well.
You mentioned a MAP sensor that is unhooked, I could not see but it should not have a vacuum line hooked to it, is that what you mean by unhooked or are the wires not plugged in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AydenTv
What's it Worth? 89 LX Convertible 5.0 Or 97 Cobra??
Replies
4
Views
197
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
91GTstroked
Engine Slight hesitation/surge while driving
Replies
20
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
5
Bad MAF sensor
Replies
1
Views
147
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
McFly2
M
T
Engine Foxbody idling surging and stalling
Replies
10
Views
915
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
That_White_Fox
T
8
Engine Turbo fox build hot start issue
Replies
7
Views
655
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
89turbofox
8
Top Bottom