i have an 89 lx convertible wkth the 5.0 and aod transmission.. it would run right just needed a tune up bad.. now it will go down the road and start to surge bad and i cut it off and crank it back up then it runs perfect again then after 2 mins itll do the same thing till i cut it off and back on... any help would be greatly appreciated.. it also wont give me any codes and it has a hesitation... this car also has a non ho motor i believe (different fire order standard 5.0) ithe map sensor is unhooked and has a maf sensor... if i unplug maf sensor it will die