Hello,I've got a 1989 Mustang LX, 5.0L, T-5, non-A/C, power locks, and windows. I've swapped the A9L for a MS2PNP standalone, I've also swapped for the 95ish mustang starter motor. rear mount battery. All of this has worked for the past year.Sunday we were at the track, had no issues. Engine ran good, started fine. Nothing seemed out of the normal when parked.This morning (wednesday) I went to go and drive the car to work for the first time since parking it and the battery was flat out dead, my charger registered it at 8.5V and 5% charge. Spent the day recharging the battery before attempting to track down the issue.Now when you connect the negative battery terminal the interior light flicks on, and there is a click from under the hood a few times, the interior light dims with this sound. So I tracked it down the sound to the small circuit breaker on the starter solenoid. It has a black wire with a white line on it that tracks down into the main car harness.If you touch it while hooking up the battery you can feel the click in the circuit breaker, and it and the wire to it gets fairly hot in a short period of time.Anyone know what this does? where to search for a short? can you even replace these circuit breakers?Any help appreciated-David