so I have recently started working on my 89 mustang and I have an issue withe the ignition when I turn my key to accessory the key comes out but when I put it in off it dose not come out I have tried other ignition switches and still have the same issue any thoughts btw new to fixing cars
 

Man, the key in the dump truck would not turn to acc at all. You have to pull the key switch out and on the bottom end there is gear with 3 or 4 teeth that match the 3 or 4 teeth down in the hole the switch came out of. Reach in there with a flat blade screw driver and move that gear tooth forward a click, make sure the key is in the same position when it was removed, then slide it back in.
Sometimes there is a problem with the switch down on the column where the wires plug in. Is the the switch that you replaced recently?
 
Yeah, but understand that I'm not there. So you may have to move it the other way, it's been an minute, You're synchronizing the key to the switch on the lower part of the column. There is the gear that pushes/pulls a piece of linkage that moves the internal part in the electrical switch.
This is exactly how I did the truck: (basically the same key start system) moved the gear in the column till the started engaged, released it so it was in the run position like you weere gonna drive away. Inserted the key switch in the run position, turned key to off, then lock, then acc to make sure it was in the right position, turn key to start and it worked, everything is fine now.
Did I get lucky?
Likely yes.
I called it a win.
 
