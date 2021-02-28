Yeah, but understand that I'm not there. So you may have to move it the other way, it's been an minute, You're synchronizing the key to the switch on the lower part of the column. There is the gear that pushes/pulls a piece of linkage that moves the internal part in the electrical switch.

This is exactly how I did the truck: (basically the same key start system) moved the gear in the column till the started engaged, released it so it was in the run position like you weere gonna drive away. Inserted the key switch in the run position, turned key to off, then lock, then acc to make sure it was in the right position, turn key to start and it worked, everything is fine now.

Did I get lucky?

Likely yes.

I called it a win.