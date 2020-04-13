Hey I’m new here and just got my second foxbody

I found a clean one with low miles and I’m the second owner

I bought it knowing it didn’t start and I thought I would a easy and simple fix (might still be)

The person I got it from said a fuel line was broken and that’s why it did not run

So I found and “fixed” the fuel lines

They were the return and pressure line right before the metal lines ran up to the fuel pressure regulator and other thing I don’t know

I changed all the basic tune up ignition components including the icm on the distributor

And had a hard time getting it all lined back up

And it still doesn’t start

It cranks and blows smoke out off the throttle body while cranking

Does anybody know what i did wrong and if I did the fuel lines right

All Hazing is accepted as long as your helpful

Thanks



Will post pictures of my setup next day