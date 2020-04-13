Engine 89 mustang lx 2.3 Starting problems

K

Kkylon0

New Member
Aug 16, 2018
1
0
1
25
Des moines
Hey I’m new here and just got my second foxbody
I found a clean one with low miles and I’m the second owner
I bought it knowing it didn’t start and I thought I would a easy and simple fix (might still be)
The person I got it from said a fuel line was broken and that’s why it did not run
So I found and “fixed” the fuel lines
They were the return and pressure line right before the metal lines ran up to the fuel pressure regulator and other thing I don’t know
I changed all the basic tune up ignition components including the icm on the distributor
And had a hard time getting it all lined back up
And it still doesn’t start
It cranks and blows smoke out off the throttle body while cranking
Does anybody know what i did wrong and if I did the fuel lines right
All Hazing is accepted as long as your helpful
Thanks

Will post pictures of my setup next day
 

  • Sponsors(?)


RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,610
3,038
193
35
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
Hard to say about the fuel lines without being able to see them.. Have you verified you have fuel and spark?
Checked the firing order? Did you remove the distributor?
Welcome to Stangnet
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
0 02 mustang starting problems... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
N Engine 2001 Mustang Bullitt Starting Problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
L Engine Rough Idle at Start, Possible CMCV Vacuum Leak 2015+ Specific Tech 0
M Mustang 2002 Idle/ starting the car when the engine is hot problems. ( help ) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
H Engine 2.3l 1988 mustang lx cold start problems and bad idle. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
Similar threads
02 mustang starting problems...
Engine 2001 Mustang Bullitt Starting Problem
Engine Rough Idle at Start, Possible CMCV Vacuum Leak
Mustang 2002 Idle/ starting the car when the engine is hot problems. ( help )
Engine 2.3l 1988 mustang lx cold start problems and bad idle.
Top Bottom