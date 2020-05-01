89 Mustang LX 2.3L Door Lock Button

Tavis

Tavis

New Member
Sep 25, 2012
25
2
3
35
I have an 89 Mustang LX 2.3L with manual windows. The door lock button is not a driver's side button, it's a passenger side button. The only way to get it to fit is to turn it upside down. Plus the actuator is shot.

Anyway, the point of this post is that I need to find the correct button and wire/connector together. I've only found one on eBay and they are used. The standalone buttons will not fit.

Does anyone know where I can buy these new?
Here are pics of what I need:
photos.app.goo.gl

6 new photos by Tavis Curry

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H Interior lights and door locks 95 mustang GT convertible 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
F 92 Mustang Convertible power window door lock RH problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S 1989 Foxbody Rear Lock Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D Anyone Ever Bought Power Door Lock From Mustang Depot 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J 1996 Mustang Owner - Dome Light & Door Lock Electrical Problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Interior lights and door locks 95 mustang GT convertible
92 Mustang Convertible power window door lock RH problem
1989 Foxbody Rear Lock
Anyone Ever Bought Power Door Lock From Mustang Depot
1996 Mustang Owner - Dome Light & Door Lock Electrical Problem
Top Bottom