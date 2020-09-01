I might be in the wrong place, but the car was running fine, let off gas coming to a light and the engine died at 2000, was doing 15 or so, tried to let the clutchout, but wouldn't start. came to stop, and would crank but not start. NOTE: When I turn the key on the fuel pump doesn't stop running after 1 second, alway has in the past. I can't do the koeo tests because the engine won't start to get it warm, tried OBD-I reader, goes through the motions, gives code 11. coil, spark, timing all good, fuel pressure 44 at pressure up, drops to 36 while cranking. stays at 36 until I turn the key off, then over about 10 minutes drops to 26 and stays there. new fuel filter, fuel pump delivers 6 to 8 ounces in 2 to 3 seconds.I have tested the PIP, timing, all good. Sprayed starter fluid in throttle body, will catch and run briefly, every time. As I have been testing different things and cranking the engine on several attempts it started and ran a couple of minutes, nothing was wrong, sounded great, then the mil blinks, and it sputters and dies, no codes set. Last time it started it kept running so I attempted to drive it around the block, drove like nothing was wrong, shifted fine, all was good then it sputtered and died. The fuel pump not shutting off after pressurizing the fuel rail makes me think its the EEC-IV controller. The inertia switch is good, the fuel pump relay is good, I've taken all the connections between the eec-iv and the eec-iv relay and fuel pump apart, cleaned them and put them back together. Every checklist I've seen so far, and they are legion, says to run the check list, and I'm a big believer in check lists, but they all go to the koeo test, which yields the clear code 11. I show power to the injectors, but I'm not getting the ground signal when testing with an led power/ground tester.