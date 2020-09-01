Fuel 89 Mustang LX sport 5.0 stick, cranks, no start, fuel pump comes on with key doesn't shut off after 1-2 seconds

Dan2017

Dan2017

Member
Aug 13, 2016
14
5
13
69
Texas Gulf Coast
I might be in the wrong place, but the car was running fine, let off gas coming to a light and the engine died at 2000, was doing 15 or so, tried to let the clutchout, but wouldn't start. came to stop, and would crank but not start. NOTE: When I turn the key on the fuel pump doesn't stop running after 1 second, alway has in the past. I can't do the koeo tests because the engine won't start to get it warm, tried OBD-I reader, goes through the motions, gives code 11. coil, spark, timing all good, fuel pressure 44 at pressure up, drops to 36 while cranking. stays at 36 until I turn the key off, then over about 10 minutes drops to 26 and stays there. new fuel filter, fuel pump delivers 6 to 8 ounces in 2 to 3 seconds.I have tested the PIP, timing, all good. Sprayed starter fluid in throttle body, will catch and run briefly, every time. As I have been testing different things and cranking the engine on several attempts it started and ran a couple of minutes, nothing was wrong, sounded great, then the mil blinks, and it sputters and dies, no codes set. Last time it started it kept running so I attempted to drive it around the block, drove like nothing was wrong, shifted fine, all was good then it sputtered and died. The fuel pump not shutting off after pressurizing the fuel rail makes me think its the EEC-IV controller. The inertia switch is good, the fuel pump relay is good, I've taken all the connections between the eec-iv and the eec-iv relay and fuel pump apart, cleaned them and put them back together. Every checklist I've seen so far, and they are legion, says to run the check list, and I'm a big believer in check lists, but they all go to the koeo test, which yields the clear code 11. I show power to the injectors, but I'm not getting the ground signal when testing with an led power/ground tester.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mystang66 1977 Mustang II Ghia Sport emissions question 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 17
S Having issues with my 97 cobra mustang. Tried to put a tune on it with a diablo sport in-tuner. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
P 2017 mustang installed sport performance cat back exhaust 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
R 67 sports sprint whats it worth 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
B Mustang As First (and Last) Sports Car? The Welcome Wagon 10
Dan2017 89 5.0 Ho Running Hot 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Colorado66 Exhaust Fpp 2011-'14 Mustang V6 Sport Mufflers ? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
horse sence Interior and Upholstery A New Fiberglass Project For For 69-70 Fast Back /sport Roof Mustangs Classic Mustang Specific Tech 23
B Rare 1967 Mustang Emblem "sports Sprint" 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Tim1973 1973 Mustang Sports Roof - Quarter Windows Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
B Expired 2005-2014 Mustang Koni Sport Yellow Adjustable Struts And Shocks Suspension Parts 0
B Expired 2005-2014 Mustang Koni Sport Yellow Adjustable Struts And Shocks Suspension Parts 0
A Expired Fs/ft| Buckeye, Az|1994 Procharged Mustang Gt Chicane Sport Tuning SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
TMIproducts 2005-07 Mustang Tmi Sport Seats 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
LilBlack94GT Expired Diablo Sport Predator Tuner 07-09 Mustang S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
A F/s 99-04 Mustang Gt Diablo Sport Tuner Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
REDZERZO 94 Mustang Cobra Parts To 69 Sport Back Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
S Muscle Mustangs Steeda Sport Edition Mustang Write Up 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
S 05-10 mustang GT intake Diablo sport tuner Engine and Power Adder 2
MRaburn 2011 Steeda Sport Edition Ford Mustang StangNet Site News 0
MRaburn 2011 Steeda Sport Edition Ford Mustang 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
N 1971-73 Mustang Sport Mirrors Interior Exterior Parts 1
callys Painless harness and 70 mustang sport lamps? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
J EBC GD7023 Mustang GT Rear Sport Brake Rotors Wheels Tires Brakes 0
MRaburn Galpin Auto Sports builds a 1969 Ford Mustang from scratch StangNet Site News 0
S LOS ANGELES MUSTANG & MUSCLE CAR SHOW AND CRUISE AT GALPIN AUTO SPORTS!! Regional Forums and Event Information 8
timeless2 Steeda Releases 2010 Sport Edition Mustang StangNet Site News 0
timeless2 Galpin Auto Sports Unwraps USAF "X-1" Ford Mustang StangNet Site News 5
03v6 Sold the Mustang, got a sports car. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 18
reddy351 Mustangers invited to Mid Ohio Sports Car Club on June 21. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S LA Mustang Cruise @ Galpin Auto Sports 5.12.07 Regional Forums and Event Information 3
L Mustang "Sport" 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 26
ShelbyMan Fox Sports has 05 Ford lineup including Mustang GT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
Spaded_Z Possible AEM and DC Sports products for the modular Mustangs. Your imput please. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 18
C 1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L tensioner bolt SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
S 02 mustang GT coilovers are very bouncy SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R 2004 Mustang 3.9L V6 Leaking Fluid or Oil 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
O For Sale 1970 Tail Light Panel - N.O.S. Interior Exterior Parts 0
G New Build: Classic Mustang on a Crown Vic chassis 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
S 2003 Mustang adjustable illumination fuse keeps blowing SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
R POWER WINDOW/ AUTO-DROP ISSUE - SOS 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
Mustang5L5 Interior and Upholstery 1993 Mustang Premium Radio interchangeability with other Ford radios. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
D Any info on Dunne Rite harness. 5.0 efi conversion 68 mustang. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
D Crown Vic swap mustang gt Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
justinc87 What U-Joints... 05 Mustang 4.0 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
H Close to finding my old 1991 LX 4-cyl.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
J Paint and Body 2012 mustang gt front lip 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Noobz347 What's it Worth? 86 GT Restoration What is it Worth?!?!? 11
T 07 Mustang GT a/c stuck on defrost 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 2003 Mustang Brakes Pulling The Welcome Wagon 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom