89 MUSTANG LX

John Bzstang

John Bzstang

Dec 9, 2020
Manton
Ok guys just picked up a almost mint 0 rust 1989 mustang lx has a 308 with a mild cam that the guy just put in it. That being said when you start it she revs high and after about 30-40 seconds the headers start glowing hot he said he thinks something is roached in the motor because it was making a noise when he first put it in and started it. Now is doesn't make a noise but it revs high and headers get hot fast any advice would be great thanks guys.
 

Top Bottom