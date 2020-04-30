89 mustang with V3 SCi kit. Any suggestions on how to fit the elbow onto the supercharger with the AC line and fuel line in the way? Guessing something needs to be bent?
Attachments
-
246.2 KB Views: 4
-
260 KB Views: 4
