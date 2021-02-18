89 Mustang won't turn on

Hey all, I'm new here, so I hope I'm putting this in the right spot. So I've been having some problems starting my car recently. I've replaced the starter, starter solenoid, distributor cap and rotor, and spark plugs. However, after I finished installing these, my dash would not light up and my lights won't work, as well as the car not being able to turn on. I'm confused as to what it could be, as I have a good ground and have everything installed correctly. Any ideas?
 

I'll also add that my battery is good and just before my whole car lost power it was cranking repeatedly after the key was switched off. I currently don't have any power to anything in the interior of the car.
 
