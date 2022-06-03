89 Mustangs not starting (fuel pump not priming)

Thank you for allowing me on this forum. I hope that I can get some advice from all the pro's here. I have two mustangs, both 89's 302 stock engines that are doing exactly the same thing. They were working and then I parked them for a while and now that I went to turn them on, they both crank but it wont start. I used to hear the fuel pumps priming but now I dont. They used to work fine with no issues. One one, I checked power to the relay under the drivers seat and I get power. I checked power to the inertia cables and I get power to that too. Is there anything else that I could check? I had heard that there might be a fuse by the brake booster but I am not sure. If there is one, where would it be? Thank you for all your input. It is much appreciated.