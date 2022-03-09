89 Smoke Gray coupe build thread

definitely

I've documented most of the stuff done to my car on Instagram to date, but figured I'd circle back and share here as Igot a lot of motivation from others on the forum and want to pay it forward!1989 Smoke Gray (1K) coupe with just under 75k original miles. 99% stock and totally unmolested, PO lost interest after tearing the interior out.....and getting rid of most of itThe day I bought it, July 8, 2019: