9" axle replacement recommendations

dobrostang

Aug 18, 2022
florida
Greetings, I have a ~400 hp '66 FB autocross car 225 50 16s - fun autocross nothing serious, have in the past and want to be able to run road race tires. No drag race but might try with 225s again nothing too serious. I have at least one bent axle in my 9" which has been narrowed 1" each side. I am a little overwhelmed at the options for replacement axles. 31 spline spline axles with small bearing housing so when I replaced a wheel bearing, hoping that was the problem, I had to get a "special" bearing for big axle with small housing. Any thoughts on a cost effective solution - probably thinking I replace them both as the hub shows through the rims I use - but the cheap bastard in me may win out - thoughts?

Would your answer change if I went up to a 408 eventually?

