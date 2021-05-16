9" wheel front strut

mcowing

Member
Jun 6, 2010
It's been talked about so many times, wheel fitment on a fox (mostly stock 1988 gt), my question is a little different

Wanting to get 17x9 +18mm offset 2003 cobra reps. I test fit a wheel with the same specs and the inside lip is almost in contact with the front strut. It seems to actually hit the flimsy plastic dust cover.

Anyone have this problem? Do I just get a 1/4" spacer?
 

