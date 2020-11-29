I picked up this rust free 2.3 for a drag car build. I've got another project in front of it, so its build start is on the backburner at the moment.



The guy I bought it from was swapping his Calypso 5.0 parts over before having title trouble. He said he's never attempted to start it.



Anyhow, wanted to see if it would start as it spun over freely and its pretty clean for being a 90. Atleast I could move it around the yard if so.



Threw a battery in it, and the starter skipped, and slow crank.. Pulled the starter to see the gear was broken.



Checked flywheel, good.



Put a new battery in it. Cranks, but no start.



Fuel pump whines on key. Fuel pressure at rail is 34 psi when key on.



Have spark from coil. Have spark to spark plugs.



Put new spark plugs in, as the old ones were dirty and old.



Injectors have pulse via noid.



Compression is at 175 on all 4 cyl.



No codes (I know they've been erased due to the new battery), but only shows 11.



Still no start. What am I missing? Where should I go?