Hey gang,Time to start work on this one now! Got a tedious vacuum leak going on.. revs shoot up 250-300rpm every time coming off the brakes, pump the brakes a few times and you're at 1,500rpm instead of idle! I've yet to run a smoke test but will eventually just to check the whole system (i hear my vents operate on that test so i think the rest of the system's fine?).Also looking at the condition of the thing on what must be an original part plus damage brake fluid's done to that whole corner of the car over the years! I think it's busted.I see two on NPD of which only one fits a 2.3 model and excludes convertibles and I see two on CJPony one for just 2.3 and one for 2.3 and 5.0 alike in a much fatter style, I believe this larger sort of a style booster is what's on the car and neither of the CJPony listings mention convertibles at all.So I wasn't aware there was anything fundamentally changed on this part for convertibles?Interested to hear if you have any information on that one too!Seemed like something worth checking out in light of the NPD listing.