Interior and Upholstery 90 Convertible rear window broke?!

Espo720

May 4, 2016
So I just traded my hatch for a super clean 90 convertible. I stopped to put the top down and the top seemed to get hung up, next thing I know the damn glass window pops.

Now the top itself is in really nice shape and seems damn near new. I unzipped the rear window and unbolted the bottom from the chassis, but the sides weren’t sewn or anything. Is this normal? I’m ordering a replacement ASAP and am hesitant to go with another glass window vs the plastic.
 

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
Mar 2, 2015
The windows are never sewn on the sides. If you can figure out what brand the top is it makes replacing it so much easier. Different manufacturers use different zipper styles.

Glas is the best way to go. When you put the top down you have to make sure it isn't hitting the metal piece that runs on the back of the rear seat. Plastic will get cloudy over time.
 
