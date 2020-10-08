So I just traded my hatch for a super clean 90 convertible. I stopped to put the top down and the top seemed to get hung up, next thing I know the damn glass window pops.



Now the top itself is in really nice shape and seems damn near new. I unzipped the rear window and unbolted the bottom from the chassis, but the sides weren’t sewn or anything. Is this normal? I’m ordering a replacement ASAP and am hesitant to go with another glass window vs the plastic.